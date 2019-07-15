BJP MLA’s daughter, husband abducted at gunpoint outside High Court

A couple who went to seek protection from the Allahabad High Court were abducted from the court premises by some people today, news agency ANI said. However, an IANS report had said that the couple was BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh. Sakshi had sought police protection in a viral video after her inter-caste marriage to Ajitesh, the IANS report said. Incidentally, Sakshi and Ajitesh had also moved the High Court seeking protection from Sakshi’s father.

News Nation has learnt that initial investigations reveal that the unnamed couple was standing at the Gate Number 3 A of the High Court, when some unidentified men came in a black car and kidnapped the couple at gunpoint. Eyewitnesses said that the car had number plate with ‘UP 82’ and ‘Chairman’ written on the rear windshield. “Abductors were armed. We’ve issued orders of checking, suspected vehicles have been stopped at 1-2 places, I’m going there,” Additional Director General of Prayagraj, SN Sabat said.