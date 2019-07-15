Latest NewsIndia

Chandrayaan2: India’s moon mission will be launched today morning

Jul 15, 2019, 12:27 am IST
India’s moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on today early morning at 2.51 am.

The ‘Chadrayaan’ 2 mission contains ‘Chandrayaan’ satellite, a lander named’ Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’. The satellite, a lander named’ Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’ will be launched by using GSLV Mark 3.

The ISRO has spent around 1000 crore rupees. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

The booster GSLV Mark-3 will carry the payload to a preparatory orbit around the earth is 44 meters long and weighs around 640 tonnes. It is nicknamed as ‘Bahubali’. It is fully designed and developed in Idna.

