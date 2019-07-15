Commodity Market: Gold and silver prices fell down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals – gold and silver- fell down today.

In the international market, the price of gold remained firm at $ 1,416.80 per ounce. In India, the price of gold fell by Rs. 100. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% fell down by Rs. 100 to reach at Rs.35,470 and Rs.35,300 per 10 gram respectively. But the price of sovereign gold remains flat at Rs.27,400 per eight gram.

In the international market, the price of silver surged to reach at $15.41 per ounce. In India, the price of silver appreciated by Rs.175 to Rs.39,200 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.10 to Rs.38,400 per kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.