Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jul 15, 2019, 04:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee surged against the US dollar. The surging of Indian rupee against the US dollar was supported by the positive trading of Indian stock market and the easing of crude oil price in the global market. The Indian rupee raised 16 paise to trade at 68.53 against US dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 68.59 against the US dollar and then rallied up to reach 68.53 by gaining 16 paise.

On Friday the Indian rupee settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian filmmakers need to make more female-oriented movies: Sonam Kapoor

Jan 5, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

‘Lucifer’ enters 100 crore club

Apr 8, 2019, 08:14 pm IST

WATCH; The leaked video of Meizu and see how impressive it is

Apr 19, 2019, 12:51 pm IST

Critical issues solved, Punjab positive about Center

Nov 18, 2017, 11:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close