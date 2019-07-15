Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee surged against the US dollar. The surging of Indian rupee against the US dollar was supported by the positive trading of Indian stock market and the easing of crude oil price in the global market. The Indian rupee raised 16 paise to trade at 68.53 against US dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 68.59 against the US dollar and then rallied up to reach 68.53 by gaining 16 paise.

On Friday the Indian rupee settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.