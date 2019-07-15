Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War official teaser out : Watch Here

Yash Raj Films has released the teaser of War, a film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff going full throttle on each other. As anticipated, the 54-second teaser has both of them fighting their guts out in the snow, in the fields and in the air. There are choppers, bazookas and adrenaline-pumping fist fighting.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also has Vaani Kapoor upping the glamour quotient. However, she doesn’t feature in the direct fight between the two muscular leads.

Anand, in a statement, said, “War is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally.”