ICC World Cup Cricket Final: Social media troll ICC

In Cricket, ICC World Cup Cricket final was won by hosts England yesterday. In an exciting match played at the Lourdes, the hosts England beat New Zealand by the number of boundaries. The match was ended tie in the stipulated 50 overs as both the teams scored 241 runs. In the super-over played later both England and New Zeland has scored 15 runs. So the ICC declared England as the winner as they had scored more boundaries in the match. But social media trollers has no rule in criticizing the decision of ICC. They had come with an array of trolls on the ICC world cup final.