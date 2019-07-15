Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup:  England wins the ICC World Cup Title

Jul 15, 2019, 12:15 am IST
In Cricket, hosts England has secured the ICC Cricket World Cup title at Lourdes in England. England defeated New Zealand in a match which extended up to ‘Super Over’.The hosts England has beaten New Zeland on boundary count after the match ended in a tie and even in the super over also ended in a tie.

As the match ended in a tie and the super over also ended in a tie as both the teams scored 15 runs.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bat first. They had scored 241 runs.

Score Board:

New Zealand – 241/8 (50 over)
England – 241/10(50 over)

Super Over:

England: 15/0
New Zealand: 15/1

