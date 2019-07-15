ICC World Cup:  England wins the ICC World Cup Title

In Cricket, hosts England has secured the ICC Cricket World Cup title at Lourdes in England. England defeated New Zealand in a match which extended up to ‘Super Over’.The hosts England has beaten New Zeland on boundary count after the match ended in a tie and even in the super over also ended in a tie.
As the match ended in a tie and the super over also ended in a tie as both the teams scored 15 runs.
Earlier in the match, New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bat first. They had scored 241 runs.
Score Board:
New Zealand – 241/8 (50 over)
England – 241/10(50 over)
Super Over:
England: 15/0
New Zealand: 15/1
