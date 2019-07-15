KeralaLatest News

Ideologies must be upheld by the part: VS

Jul 15, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

The veteran leader V S Achuthananthan says that there will be some problem in the foundation of the organization which teaches violent means instead of ideologies in the campus. If the problem is not confronted, the part will become obsolete.

In his Facebook post he said that it is not hooliganism but progressive thinking is the real weapon for an organization. Those who fight for freedom and equality in the society needs ideology in their quiver and not weapons. If this moral sense is lost in the leadership the students are responsible to restore it.

ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം ആര്‍ട്സ് കോളേജില്‍ എസ്എഫ്ഐ യുടെ "പഠനോത്സവം" പരിപാടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യാമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍…

Gepostet von VS Achuthanandan am Montag, 15. Juli 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sex111

Indian pilot arrested for ‘downloading child pornography’

Mar 9, 2019, 08:20 pm IST

25th GST meeting to be conducted by Finance Minister today

Jan 18, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Rafael Nadal donates Rs 7 crore to victims of flash floods

Dec 20, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Police file case against Binoy Kodiyeri,confirms Mumbai police spokesperson

Jun 20, 2019, 06:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close