Ideologies must be upheld by the part: VS

The veteran leader V S Achuthananthan says that there will be some problem in the foundation of the organization which teaches violent means instead of ideologies in the campus. If the problem is not confronted, the part will become obsolete.

In his Facebook post he said that it is not hooliganism but progressive thinking is the real weapon for an organization. Those who fight for freedom and equality in the society needs ideology in their quiver and not weapons. If this moral sense is lost in the leadership the students are responsible to restore it.