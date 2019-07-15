Indian Consulate in Dubai issues advisory to students

The Indian Consulate in Dubai recently issued an advisory to students who intend to pursue graduate studies or courses in offshore campuses of Indian universities in the UAE.
In a tweet, the consulate reminded potential students that they must ensure that the offshore campus must be duly recognised by the University Grants Commission of India.
The Indian students intending to pursue graduation in Dubai & Northern Emirates in off-shore campus of Indian universities should ensure that the off-shore campus is duly recognized by University Grants Commission, India.
— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) July 14, 2019
