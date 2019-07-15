Latest NewsGulf

Indian Consulate in Dubai issues advisory to students

Jul 15, 2019
Happy news for students,

The Indian Consulate in Dubai recently issued an advisory to students who intend to pursue graduate studies or courses in offshore campuses of Indian universities in the UAE.

In a tweet, the consulate reminded potential students that they must ensure that the offshore campus must be duly recognised by the University Grants Commission of India.

