Joyride crashes at amusement park ; 2 killed,several injured : Watch Video

Two people killed and 26 others were injured when a joyride came crashing at an amusement park near Kankaria riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. A shocking video has emerged online which shows victims — mostly in their early twenties trapped — inside the wreckage of the ride.

Initial reports suggest that the victims and survivors were rushed to LG Hospital in Maninagar.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra met the survivors and their families at the hospital. “The police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to the injured,” Nehra said.