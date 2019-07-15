Latest NewsIndia

Joyride crashes at amusement park ; 2 killed,several injured : Watch Video

Jul 15, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Two people killed and 26 others were injured when a joyride came crashing at an amusement park near Kankaria riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. A shocking video has emerged online which shows victims — mostly in their early twenties trapped — inside the wreckage of the ride.

Initial reports suggest that the victims and survivors were rushed to LG Hospital in Maninagar.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra met the survivors and their families at the hospital. “The police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to the injured,” Nehra said.

Tags

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National War Memorial on February 25

Feb 7, 2019, 06:32 am IST

Find the exit poll results to know whether BJP or Congress to win Himachal Pradesh Elections

Dec 14, 2017, 05:43 pm IST

Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in New York

Feb 23, 2019, 08:52 pm IST

Arun Jaitley claims suspension a strategic move by Congress and demands people to do this

Dec 8, 2017, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close