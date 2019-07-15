Man jailed for abusive and offensive post against Chief Minister

A man has been jailed for posting abusive and offensive posts against the Chief Minister. The incident took place in Uttarakhand.

The Uttar Kashi police Superintendent Pankaj Bhatt has informed that a farmer named Rajpal Singh Rawat was jailed for sharing objectionable posts against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The police have informed him not to post offensive and objectionable posts against CM. But he declined the advice of the police. He continued posting offensive posts. Then the police arrested him last day and as produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate. He was remnded by the court and put in the Tehri jail.