Latest NewsIndia

Man jailed for abusive and offensive post against Chief Minister

Jul 15, 2019, 06:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man has been jailed for posting abusive and offensive posts against the Chief Minister. The incident took place in Uttarakhand.

The Uttar Kashi police Superintendent Pankaj Bhatt has informed that a farmer named Rajpal Singh Rawat was jailed for sharing objectionable posts against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The police have informed him not to post offensive and objectionable posts against CM. But he declined the advice of the police. He continued posting offensive posts. Then the police arrested him last day and as produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate. He was remnded by the court and put in the Tehri jail.

Tags

Related Articles

“Youngest hiker” award goes to this three-year-old Kashmiri girl; Details Inside

Jul 7, 2019, 07:00 pm IST

Former DGP T.P SenKumar Takes a Dig at Rajmohan Unnithan

Mar 31, 2019, 07:53 am IST

“Narendra Modi-The most important PM of the world”, says Israel Daily

Jun 28, 2017, 07:26 am IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi about judiciary and press: Reveals his concerns

May 18, 2018, 07:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close