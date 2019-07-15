KeralaLatest News

Oommanchandi demands a judicial investigation on University College issues

Jul 15, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The conflicts in University College were shameful and it needs an urgent judicial investigation, says former chief minister Oommanchandi. In his Facebook post he harshly criticizes SFI and Marxist party for the undemocratic, anarchic rule of SFI in the campus. He says that the Congress party was trying to upgrade the college since 1992 but the leftist party was always a hindrance towards it. Over the last five years more than 187 students got TC from University College and went to other colleges. He pointed out the incident were a student attempted suicide. University exam sheets where found from the house of the culprits, and two of them were in the PSC rank list. He questioned the credibility of PSC as well as University in the wake of these incidents.

?????????????? ??????? ??????????????? ?????????? ??? ???????????. ????????????? ???????????? ?????????? ????????…

Gepostet von Oommen Chandy am Montag, 15. Juli 2019

 

