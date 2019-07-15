Sabarimala: High Court allows private vehicles to go up to Pamba

The Kerala High Court has instructed to the Kerala government to allow private vehicles to go up to Pamba from Nilakkal. At present, the devotees going to Sabarimala temple go to Pamba from Nilakkal in KSRTC bus. Only KSRTC is allowed to commute in the route.

The High Court asked to allow all private vehicles except private stage carriers. The Dewsom bench of the High Court has given the instruction. But the private vehicles must drop devotees at Pamba and must return to Nilakkal as it is the base camp. The High Court said that the government can not block private vehicles going to Pamba and only can restrict them.