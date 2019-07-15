KeralaLatest News

“SFI Never Killed Anybody, they are the Victims”: Minister Thomas Isaac

Jul 15, 2019, 07:47 am IST
Following the shocking incident of a student being stabbed inside the University College Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, more and more revelations about the shocking atrocities of SFI is being revealed with each passing day. But despite the overwhelming presence of evidence and voices against SFI, finance minister Thomas Isaac, found no difficulty in claiming that SFI is indeed the victim!

“SFI never killed anybody. Many members of SFI have lost their lives. SFI belongs to the category of victims” said Mr. Isaac.

Finance minister also said that the organization in University College is a different case.

The incident that happened there(University College, Thiruvananthapuram) is completely opposite to the approach of SFI. There should be a change in attitude and policies. Corrective measures should be taken” he added.

