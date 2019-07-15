SFI’s Atrocities Exists Only at University College?Listen to What Advocate Jayasankar Says

SFI has largely been on the defensive ever since the students of University College at Thiruvananthapuram amassed the courage to speak out in open against the atrocities of SFI leadership at the college. The student organisation is struggling to defend the voices, but one of the prominent moves they have made so far is to dub the incident at University college as an isolated issue. Some have even admitted the faults of the SFI at university college while reiterating the claim that it is not the case elsewhere.
Advocate Jayasankar is smashing this defense by enumerating the SFI’s atrocities in different colleges.
“SFI is a nightmare of Thiruvananthapuram city. In Maharajas College, SFI is not as violent as they are at University College, Thiruvananthapuram. There, they only beat up other organisation members. University College’s incident gets this visibility since it is at the center of the city and that the media has better access to this place” said Mr. Jayasankar in a news channel discussion.
Jayasankar, known for his sarcastic wit was direct to the point and pointed out what happened at MES college, Ponnani.
In MES College, Ponnani, SFI conducted the strike for 100 days. Eventually, the unit secretary of SFI was summoned by high court chief justice and he asked: “Are you going to college to study or to play politics”? Media then discussed the issue as a Bihari Cheif Justice discouraging student organisational activities.
Students of MES Ponnani are quite backward economically, socially. They are not born rich, such people will learn elsewhere. Chief minister’s son will learn at Birmingham. A good share of the students in this college is Muslims. SFI, committed to protecting the rights of the minorities smashed the chemistry lab at MES college” he added.
