SFI’s Violence at University College: Police Makes these Important Arrests

The prime suspects who allegedly stabbed Akhil, a student of University College Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested. It is A.N Naseem and Siva Ranjith who was arrested by Cantonment police at Kesavadasapuram by early morning today. Naseem is the SFI’s unit secretary of University College and Siva Ranjith is the president.

Police had been subjected to a lot of pressure since they couldn’t catch the suspects even three days after the incident of Akhil being stabbed. Police had issued a lookout notice against 8 suspects who were allegedly involved in the issue.

According to sources from Police, both the suspects(Siva Ranjith and Nasim) were trying to get to the house of a friend at Kallara and took an autorickshaw to Kesavadasapuram, where the police managed to grab both of them.

Akhil, the victim of the issue had revealed to the doctors that it was Siva Ranjith who stabbed him while Nasim held him firmly. He also said that it was a team of 20 SFI activists who attacked him.

Police had already conducted a raid in the house of Siva Ranjith and Nasim.

Amar, Ibrahim, and Ranjith are the three main suspects who are left to be caught by Police.