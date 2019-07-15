Shocking Tales of SFI’s Atrocities at University College Revealed. Check this Out

While it has not been entirely unknown, the tales of SFI’s atrocities at University College Thiruvananthapuram was only discussed in hushed tones. It was difficult to raise a voice against them inside the college since they held all the cards, called all the shots, enjoyed the support of most teaching and non-teaching staff and allegedly possessed a frightening array of weapons that could strike fear into anyone’s heart.

But every autocratic form of an institution will have to reach a tipping point and it so happened with the incident of a student, Akhil being stabbed inside the campus.

Siva Ranjith and Nasim, SFI’s unit secretary and President at the college, showed their way to the rest of their violent team to stab Akhil for apparently singing a song inside the campus!

Following this incident, a few students have somehow garnered the courage to speak openly about the atrocities and Ambadi is one of them.

Ambadi, a student of Master of English at University College was attacked a year before by Nasim and following this, he had lodged a complaint against Nasim. According to Ambadi, what infuriated Nasim was Ambadi’s allegations of Nasim usurping the money collected to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund for the flood victims. Cantonment police registered the case.