Wholesale Price Index inflation declines in June

As per the official data released by the government revealed that the Wholesale Price Index Inflation (WPI) has been declined in the month of June. The WPI has been declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02%.

The Wholesale Price Index Inflation was at 2.45% in May and it was 5.68% in June 2018. The inflation based on the food articles basket has slipped down to 6.98% in June from 6.99% in May. The vegetable inflation was also declined to 24.76% in June from 33.15% in the previous month.

The WPI inflation in June is the lowest in 23 months since July 2017 when it was at 1.88%.