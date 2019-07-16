Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Shwetha Menon Nails the Bottle Cap Challenge. WATCH VIDEO

Jul 16, 2019, 10:25 pm IST
Kiki challenge may have been more about risk than anything else, but the all-new bottle cap challenge is about your precision kick and flexibility. No wonder martial arts experts like Jason Statham and Akshay Kumar were amongst the early doers of this challenge. Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon has now embraced the bottle cap challenge.

Shweta was seen in a blue t-shirt and black three-fourth to go along with it.

GOOD MORNING. My own #bottlecapchallenge..I challenge everyone in my Facebook family and my fraternity. Let’s spin the bottle cap to hit the best of your health. Best of luck and health” she captioned her post. Check this out

 

