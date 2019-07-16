BSNL offering ‘free’ 5GB internet to all existing users

BSNL has relaunched a 5GB broadband plan for its landline customers. Notably, this is a free broadband trial offer. The same plan was first launched earlier this year in March, which expired on March 31. Now, the company has reintroduced the same BSNL plan, which will end on July 31, 2019. This means that the free 5GB data benefit will be live for a month only.

This promotional offer is for those existing BSNL landline users who do not have a broadband connection. So subscribers can check BSNL’s broadband for free. “Neither these customers will be required to make any upfront deposit, nor they will have to pay any monthly rental,” TelecomTalk reports. With this BSNL broadband plan, customers will get 10Mbps speed till 5GB data on a daily basis. Do note that once the limit gets exhausted, the speed of the connection will drop to 1Mbps.