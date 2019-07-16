KeralaLatest News

CM’s praise leaves this teacher in astonishment, here is the reason

Jul 16, 2019, 11:58 pm IST
Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter left Dr. Sainudeen Pattazhi dumbfounded. The letter is a greeting for his retirement. However Dr. Sainudeen has over 5 years in his service. Mr. Pattazhi was an Associate Professor in Zoology in SN College. He got appointed as Associate professor in Karyavattom University campus. He got appointment only after fighting legally even to the apex court.

He relieved from SN college to join Karyavattom. This was mistaken by the government. The CM’s letter wishes him for a happy retired life. Acknowledging the contribution he has done to the field of research NASA and International Astronomical Union decided to honor him by naming a new planet after him. However Sainudeen asked to name the planet after his native place. Pattazhi 5178 has got its name through this.

