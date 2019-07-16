“First impression is the last impression” : PM Modi’s message to MPs

“First impression is often the last impression”, Modi told MPs, a large number of them first-timers, at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, sources said, as he asked them to work passionately for the development of their areas.

Modi also asked Union ministers to carry out their Parliament roster duty, when they are meant to be present in one of the Houses as a government representative, and said he should be informed if they skip their duty, the sources said.

He has in the past often expressed his displeasure at MPs’ absence from Parliament when it is in session and turned his attention to ministers on Tuesday, saying that attending Parliament is not only meant for MPs.

Joshi in his briefing said that the prime minister told parliamentarians that they should take up a social cause or an issue of human sensitivity as a “mission” apart from carrying out their duties as members of Parliament.

Modi spoke about disease like leprosy and TB and invoked Mahatma Gandhi.