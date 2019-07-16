Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Crisis : Supreme Court to hear plea of 15 rebel MLAs today

Jul 16, 2019, 09:16 am IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the applications of 15 rebel lawmakers of Congress-JD(S) in Karnataka against the Speaker for not accepting their resignations.

On July 11, the court said that till Tuesday there would be no decision on the resignation.

Sixteen legislators of the JD(S)-Congress coalition and two independent lawmakers have resigned.

A floor test is scheduled on July 18 and is seen as a last attempt by the state government to save the coalition government.If the resignations are accepted, the coalition’s 118 members will come down to 100 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

