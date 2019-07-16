Left Supporters Target Vinu V John With these Accusations. Check Out How he Responded

Allegations are being raised one after the other, evidence has been dug, media is restless- the left is going through a tough period in Kerala- its last hope of staying relevant in Indian politics.

The latest issue of atrocities of SFI at University College has multiple angles to it and media had been up to the task, conducting discussions and debates on it. Asianet News Channel anchor Vinu V John though had to face the flak of left supporters for his stand on the issue.

But it seems, some of these people have raised baseless allegations against Vinu, accusing him of being a KSU leader during his college time. While it is nothing wrong in being a part of the Student organization, some of these left sympathizers are implying that his predilection towards KSU is causing him to take a biased stand on the issue of SFI’s atrocities.

“I have studied in four universities. I have never been a leader of any organisation. Never contested for anybody. I challenge a CPI(M)/DYFI/SFI leader to prove the allegations generated in their ‘lie factory’” wrote Vinu on Twitter.

Check out all the tweets he made related to this issue.