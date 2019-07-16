KeralaLatest News

Left Supporters Target Vinu V John With these Accusations. Check Out How he Responded

Jul 16, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Allegations are being raised one after the other, evidence has been dug, media is restless- the left is going through a tough period in Kerala- its last hope of staying relevant in Indian politics.

The latest issue of atrocities of SFI at University College has multiple angles to it and media had been up to the task, conducting discussions and debates on it. Asianet News Channel anchor Vinu V John though had to face the flak of left supporters for his stand on the issue.

But it seems, some of these people have raised baseless allegations against Vinu, accusing him of being a KSU leader during his college time. While it is nothing wrong in being a part of the Student organization, some of these left sympathizers are implying that his predilection towards KSU is causing him to take a biased stand on the issue of SFI’s atrocities.

“I have studied in four universities. I have never been a leader of any organisation. Never contested for anybody. I challenge a CPI(M)/DYFI/SFI leader to prove the allegations generated in their ‘lie factory’” wrote Vinu on Twitter.

Check out all the tweets he made related to this issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Facebook 2018 Year in Review: Kerala floods, Festivals and Cricket connected India

Dec 8, 2018, 08:53 pm IST

Trump Called Tim Cook “Tim Apple” and Here is How he Responded

Mar 8, 2019, 11:39 am IST

Terrorists had Planned For an Attack in Kerala on New Year Day. SHOCKING DETAILS REVEALED

Apr 30, 2019, 09:29 am IST

Mamata denied having said that she will slap PM Narendra Modi and asserted she meant this instead

May 9, 2019, 07:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close