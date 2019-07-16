Pinarayi Vijayan against Police on Sabarimala issue

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that the police spied for RSS in Sabarimala. Police was in a state of insanity when the Maniti group came. The high officials evaded from Sabarimala duty in many times. Many officers have functioned according to their own interest. He made his criticism in a meeting of high level officers
