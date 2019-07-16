KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan against Police on Sabarimala issue

Jul 16, 2019, 03:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that the police spied for RSS in Sabarimala. Police was in a state of insanity when the Maniti group came. The high officials evaded from Sabarimala duty in many times. Many officers have functioned according to their own interest. He made his criticism in a meeting of high level officers

Tags

Related Articles

UNHCR expressed “deep disappointment” over the Kashmir human rights report

Jul 18, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

Pulwama Terror Attack : Gujarat Factory makes ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ tiles to use in public toilets ; Watch Video

Feb 22, 2019, 05:12 pm IST

Though more than 40-years-old Sushmita Sen proved that age is just a number(Video and Pics)

Jan 22, 2018, 04:30 pm IST

Toyota set to launch Glanza in India

May 17, 2019, 06:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close