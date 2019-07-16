Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help flood victims

Jul 16, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter and expressed concern over the catastrophic floods that hit different parts of India due to incessant rains. He also urged Congress works in  Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram to help the flood victims in the states.

“Flood situations in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram have gone out of control. Lives have been badly affected. I appeal the Congress workers in these states to immediately join in the relief and rescue operations,” Gandhi tweeted.

The situation in Assam deteriorated on Monday as floodwaters submerged 30 of the 33 districts in Assam and death toll increased to 15, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and assured of all assistance from the Centre.

Altogether 42.87 lakh people in 4,157 villages are reeling under the impact of the floods that have submerged 1,53,211 hectares of farm land in 30 districts, according to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

One death each was reported from Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailakandi districts, taking the toll to 15 so far, it said.

