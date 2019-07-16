SFI’s stand on University College conflicts

SFI state leaders said that the University college unit was suspended as it was a total failure. The Educational Directorate is attacking the organization as it takes actions which are unprecedented. They blamed that the Directorate has never took such actions against any other organisation. Sachin Dev, SFI state secretary said that they do not justify the conflicts that happened in the college.

The education commission has never made a sitting in the colleges were SFI is not active. The aggressive stand against SFI is unacceptable. The students in University College are being tortured. Actually it was SFI itself which pointed out the wrong doings in the Union; the other parties are taking advantage from the situation. There may be some members who are wrong but by this a generalization of party as such is not acceptable. No rectification is possible in the issue and the suspension was inevitable, he added.