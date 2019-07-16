She lost her beloved but not her courage

Garima Abrol, the wife of Sameer Abral, Squadron Leader who died during test flight will join the air force. He died during the test flight of Mirage 2000 war aircraft in H A L airport in Bengaluru. Garima’s appointment was announced by Anil Chopra, former Air Marshal. She will be trained in IAF academy in Telegana. Mr. Chopra tweeted that Garima is a woman with unusual courage. He said that all women are not equal but some are the wives of Armed Forces.