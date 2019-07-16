The last lunar eclipse of the year will take place today. However India can witness it only partially. The phenomena will e visible to Europe, Australia and, South America. Eclipse will begin by 1. 31 am and Moon will come out of the eclipse on 5: 47 am. The Gurupoornima and the lunar eclipse take place on the same day which is rare.

The last time of this coincidence was 149 years ago. Lunar eclipse can bee viewed by naked eyes. India would witness the next lunar eclipse on 26 May, 2021. In Lunar eclipse the earth comes between the sun and the moon. The shadow of the moon falls on the earth which creates the eclipse. The lunar eclipse happens only on a full moon day.