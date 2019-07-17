Latest NewsIndiaFashion

An Indian way of tweeple fashion goes viral

Social media is flooded with many trends. The #sareetwitter is another trending tweet. Women across India are posting their pictures in their favourite saree. Celebrities, politicians, common women all embrace this Indian outfit. The love for saree is astonishing. Draping the 5 meter long cloth around one’s body is an art. It has become a cultural icon in India. Dressing is also a part of culture. Celebrating saree is considered as celebrating the culture itself. Given that overemphasizing any of this is a kind of dogma. Here are some of the saree tweets :

 

