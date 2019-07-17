Latest NewsGulf

Are you a Resident in Sharjah? Police Will Soon Come to Your Doorstep and Here is Why

Jul 17, 2019, 07:32 am IST
If you are a resident of Sharjah, police might soon be at your doorstep. Well don’t be alarmed, this is a part of a census conducted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD), in cooperation with Sharjah Police.

The two-week study is to understand how safe the residents are feeling in their community. The study will take place on August 15, 2019.

The surveys and opinion polls have already been prepared, revealed Shaikh Mohammad Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, head of DSCD.

We are proud that Sharjah Police placed its trust in our department to prepare and carry out this study using scientific statistical methodologies” he said.

The polls and surveys will have questions in three languages- English, Arabic, and Urdu. About 5000 Emiratis and expats will be brought under the survey. They can choose to respond either to a telephone interview or by filling out a questionnaire.

