Boy writes to President seeking permission to suicide; Know the reason

A 15-year-old boy from Bihar has written a letter to the president of India Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to suicide. He has sought permission to suicide from the president as his parents always quarrel in the home.

The family which hails from Bihar is now residing in Jharkhand. The father of the boy is a government employee and mother a bank employee.

The boy wrote a letter to the president two months ago. He in the letter urged that he can not concentrate on studies as his parents always quarrel. He also accused that some anti-socials have threatened his father who is a cancer patient and his mother was behind this. He urged the permission of Indian president to commit suicide because of this.

The letter was handed over to Prime Minster’s office by the officials in Rashtrapathi Bhavan. The authorities have informed that will conduct a serious investigation in the matter. The authorities have started investigation in the matter.