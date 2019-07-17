Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market, the price of gold has fallen down and the price of silver has increased.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,402.80 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% has declined by Rs.70 to reach at Rs.35,500 and Rs.35,350 respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.27,400 per eight gram. Yesterday the price of gold has risen by Rs.100.

In the international market, the price of silver was trading at a higher price of @15.65 per pounce. In India, the price of silver surged by Rs.660 to reach at Rs.40,190 per kilo. The weekly based delivery surged by Rs.687 to Rs.39,397 a kilo. The price of silver coins remains firm at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling.