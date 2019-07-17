Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in early hours of trading. As per market experts, the rising crude oil price and foreign fund inflows have been the reason for the downward rally of the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee has fallen by 9 paise to reach at 68.80 against the US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 68.69 and then slipped to 68.80. The Indian rupee has settled trading against the US dollar at 68.71 on yesterday.