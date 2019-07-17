Groom Gives Triple Talaq to Bride Within 24 Hours of Marriage. The Reason is Shocking

Muslim men giving triple talaq doesn’t exactly make news anymore but then what makes this incident different is that the talaq was given within a day of the marriage! So you wonder why and what really got into the head of this man to do this, the reason would make you hate this man.

The groom did not get a bike which was promised as part of the dowry and it is what made him do the triple talaq. The parents of the girl admitted that they could not keep up with their promise, which was to give their new son-in-law a bike.

Recently, in yet another incident, a man had given triple talaq to his wife because she had asked him Rs 30 for buying vegetables.