Latest NewsIndia

Groom Gives Triple Talaq to Bride Within 24 Hours of Marriage. The Reason is Shocking

Jul 17, 2019, 06:11 am IST
Less than a minute
third party image reference

Muslim men giving triple talaq doesn’t exactly make news anymore but then what makes this incident different is that the talaq was given within a day of the marriage! So you wonder why and what really got into the head of this man to do this, the reason would make you hate this man.

The groom did not get a bike which was promised as part of the dowry and it is what made him do the triple talaq. The parents of the girl admitted that they could not keep up with their promise, which was to give their new son-in-law a bike.

Recently, in yet another incident, a man had given triple talaq to his wife because she had asked him Rs 30 for buying vegetables.

Tags

Related Articles

These Mollywood Couples Living A Successful Life

Feb 11, 2018, 05:01 pm IST
Monalisa

Monalisa stuns in her new ethnic look: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 02:29 pm IST

German prosecutors to file criminal charges against ex-Volkswagen CEO

Apr 15, 2019, 09:41 pm IST

Congress may not contest in  by-poll  in the state

Jun 1, 2019, 07:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close