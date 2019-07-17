Latest NewsIndiaInternational

India’s diplomatic win: International Court of Justice stays Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence

Jul 17, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
The International Court of Justice put a stay on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence verdict by Pakistani court. Justice Abdulkhavi Ahmed Yusuf pronounced the judgment in Peace palace in Hague, Netherlands. The court asked Pakistan to review the death sentence and give consular access to Kulbhushan.

The verdict came around 6:30 pm Indian time in the World Day for International Justice. A sixteen member bench considered the case where 15 members were in favour of India. Kulbhushan was arrested from Baluchistan, labeling that he is an Indian spy in 2016. Without a trial a death sentence was proclaimed on the case by the military court.

