ISRO may launch ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on July 21 or 22

Some national media reported that ISRO will launch ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on July 21 or 22. But ISRO has not yet confirmed the report. The launching of Chandrayaan was called off because of some technical problem. The launch was determined on July 15.

The ‘Chadrayaan’ 2 mission contains ‘Chandrayaan’ satellite, a lander named’ Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’. The satellite, a lander named’ Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’ will be launched by using GSLV Mark 3.

The ISRO has spent around 1000 crore rupees. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

The booster GSLV Mark-3 will carry the payload to a preparatory orbit around the earth is 44 meters long and weighs around 640 tonnes. It is nicknamed as ‘Bahubali’. It is fully designed and developed in India.