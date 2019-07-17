Latest NewsInternational

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Sayed arrested

Jul 17, 2019, 01:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
hafiz-saeed

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Sayed was arrested. He was arrested in Lahore, Pakistan.

The counter-terrorism wing of Punjab police has arrested him. He was traveling to Gujranwala. He was sent to judicial custody. Hafiz Saeed was earlier arrested for terror funding. He is facing around 23 terror-related cases in Pakistan.

Saeed was declared as a global terrorist by the UN. The US has announced 10 million US dollar for providing proofs and evidence leading to his conviction.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi Mocks Dog Squad Doing Yoga. Paresh Rawal Gives him a Mouth Shutting Reply

Jun 22, 2019, 09:36 am IST

Finally a Film From Marvel Studios Wins Oscar

Feb 25, 2019, 10:35 am IST
woman-thrashed-by-residents

Shocking! Mob thrashed woman for feeding stray dogs: See Video

May 11, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Forex: Indian rupee closes at 68.95

Mar 22, 2019, 07:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close