Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Sayed was arrested. He was arrested in Lahore, Pakistan.

The counter-terrorism wing of Punjab police has arrested him. He was traveling to Gujranwala. He was sent to judicial custody. Hafiz Saeed was earlier arrested for terror funding. He is facing around 23 terror-related cases in Pakistan.

Saeed was declared as a global terrorist by the UN. The US has announced 10 million US dollar for providing proofs and evidence leading to his conviction.