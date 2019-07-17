Jomol Joseph is Upset About this Newspaper’s Mistake. Check Out her Facebook Post

It has been a tough few days for the left supporters, since students, former teachers, officials, politicians, etc have opened up their experiences of SFI’s autocratic tendencies. They have struggled to make defenses but was lucky to find one yesterday when Mathrubhumi newspaper made mistake in reporting the incident of answer sheets being recovered from the University College’s union office. Unfortunately, the newspaper had got the wrong picture for the news and suddenly the left supporters had woken up, pouncing on the issue.

Jomol Joseph, known best for her candid opinion about sexuality was quick to target the mistake committed by the newspaper and put a long Facebook post condemning the act.

The reporter, the writer, the editor all knew it was the wrong picture. But then how did it came at the front page of the newspaper? This is where the agenda of the media is revealed. The agenda is hatred for CPI(M). They will go any extend to execute that agenda” she accused in her Fb post. Check out her original post

The newspaper, meanwhile, admitted the mistake. They clarified that it was the wrong picture, but then the allegations that the entire news was wrong is just baseless.