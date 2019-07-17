Journalist Tries to Criticise Press Freedom in India, but Gets it Completely Wrong! Check this Out

Raju Narisetti, a US-based Indian journalist and the Director and Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia Journalism School, New York made a huge blunder as he tried to teach India a lesson about press freedom.

Narisetti saw a tweet from PTI that read

“Freedom of Expression is the beauty of Democracy. Expressing Enemy’s stance is Not Freedom of speech but treason against the people”.

The tweet had a photo of two men with their backside facing the viewer, one man receiving money while the other passes a concealed cover in return. The tweet was a dig at journalism and Narisetti did not have to think twice about sharing it, to drive home a point against press freedom in India.

Media houses & journalists must take care that in their quest for criticism on State, they intentionally or unintentionally do not end up propagating enemy’s stance. Freedom of expression is immense power. And with great power there is great responsibility!#JournalismNotAgenda pic.twitter.com/YdxD9Al5Pb — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 16, 2019

The US-based Indian journalist thought that PTI was Press Trust of India, but it was Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf!

“India’s official news agency. The slope gets even more slippery there for press freedoms” he wrote on Twitter without knowing the fact that what he shared was a tweet from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

India's official news agency. The slope gets ever more slippery there for press freedoms https://t.co/Umh0Hxh68E — Raju Narisetti (@raju) July 17, 2019

It is surprising that despite the display image of the handle being the logo of the Pakistani political party, a senior journalist like Nariseeti could not understand that it was not Press Trust of India.