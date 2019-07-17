‘Priyanka Gandhi joins the ‘saree trend’ in Twitter

‘Challenges’ are nothing new in Social media. Netizens initiate many kinds of challenges in social media. Some are funny and some are risky and dangerous.

Now the micro-blogging site Twitter has come with another challenge’ Saree Twitter’. The challenge appeared in the realm of social media on July 15 has become viral. People have to share a photo wearing their favorite saree.

Even AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a photo. She has shared the photo of her wearing her wedding saree. The post went viral in social media. The photo has had 1.6k retweets and 14k likes.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment ? #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019

#SareeTwitter trends online as women share graceful pictures draped in nine yards. See the best ones – Trending News News https://t.co/VfnP6uoLRD — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 16, 2019

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019