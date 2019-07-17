NEWS

‘Priyanka Gandhi joins the ‘saree trend’ in Twitter

Jul 17, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
‘Challenges’ are nothing new in Social media. Netizens initiate many kinds of challenges in social media. Some are funny and some are risky and dangerous.

Now the micro-blogging site Twitter has come with another challenge’ Saree Twitter’. The challenge appeared in the realm of social media on July 15 has become viral. People have to share a photo wearing their favorite saree.

Even AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a photo. She has shared the photo of her wearing her wedding saree. The post went viral in social media. The photo has had 1.6k retweets and 14k likes.

