Sapna Choudhary’s new song sparks outrage for disrespecting Hinduism and Lord Shiva

Sapna Choudhary, the celebrated Haryanvi singer-dancer has sparked controversy and outrages of fans and netizens for disrespecting Hinduism and Lord Shiva.

The fans and netizens criticize the video released today for presenting Hindu religion in poor light and scantly clad background dancers in the video. The singer’s Instagram account is full of comments from the critics.

Choudhary’s new song title ‘ Bhole Ka Swag’ was released today. The music single features Sapna Chaudhary and Jonny Sufi. The lyric is written by Pradeep Sahil. The voice is lent by Jonny Sufi. It was released by Sonotek music on July 12.