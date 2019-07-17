The coalition government walks a tightrope.

Latest NewsIndia

Jul 17, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
As the Supreme Court pointed rejected to interfere in the decisions of the speaker, Karnataka assembly heads for a trust vote. BJP said that the court verdict is in favor of the rebels. Speaker responded that the verdict is a milestone and he will always stick to the constitution. The 15 rebel MLAs will not appear in the assembly tomorrow.

The Supreme Court instructed that MLAs cannot be pressured if they come to the assembly. Government cannot claim majority if the rebel MLAs don’t turn up. Congress- Dal leaders are making a last attempt to save their position. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswami is having discussion with Congress leaders. Ramalinga Reddy showed his willingness to withdraw resignation which is a boost to the government. He was the only one who hadn’t filed a petition against the speaker.

