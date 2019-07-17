Politicians often make statements that leave everyone in bewilderment. Some often goes to extend of sharing dogmatic beliefs and stupidity in the public. Sanjay Rawat, the Shiv sena M P also made a request which is quite astonishing. He demanded to declare meat and egg as vegetarian. He requested the Ayush department to tell whether meat comes under the non- vegetarian or vegetarian category.

He made this strange request when a discussion about Ayurveda was taking place in the parliament. Chicken meat is part of ayurvedic treatment, he pointed out the reason for his doubt. He recounted his experience of eating ayurvedic chicken in a tribal region. The meat is good for health as the chickens are reared by Ayurvedic means. His request invited sarcastic comments in social media. Some of them demanded that beef and mutton must also be made ayurvedic.