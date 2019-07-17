Latest NewsInternational

Ursula Von der Leyen elected first female European Union Commission president

Jul 17, 2019
The European Union has elected a woman lead as its president. The defense minister of Germany Ursula Von Der leyen was elected as the president of European Union commission.  She is also the first German to become the EU commission president.

She secured 383 votes. 327 were voted against her. She needed the support of 374 MP’s out of the 751 MP’s in the European Union.

She has the support of the Socialist party and democratic party. European giants like Germany and France have supported her candidature.

Ursula, a worker of the Conservative party is a close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She entered politics after graduating from the London School of Economics.

