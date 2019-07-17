What’s Connecting Donald Trump and SFI? Listen to What Former Personal Secretary of V.S Achuthanandan Says

Allegations are being raised one after the other, evidence has been dug, media is restless- the left is going through a tough period in Kerala- its last hope of staying relevant in Indian politics.

The recent issue of atrocities of SFI at University College is something that the party has found very difficult to defend. But one of the common positions the left sympathizers have taken in the last few days is to claim that what is happening in University College is an aberration and a departure from the Left values, but that the organisation stands for peace and harmony.

A lot of left supporters have come out saying “My SFI is not like the one you saw in University College”. Former Personal Secretary of Former Chief Minister of Kerala- V. S Achuthanandan, A Suresh feels that the only person left to say this is none other than American president Donald Trump.

“The only person left to say “SFI during my time was different” is Donald Trump,” wrote Suresh on Facebook.

He also made another Facebook post on the same issue. Check this out