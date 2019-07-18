Latest NewsIndia

Actor Akshay Kumar donates huge amount to CM’s flood relief fund

Jul 18, 2019, 06:35 am IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity who has come forward to help the flood victims in Assam. The actor has donated Rs one crore each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and for Kaziranga Park rescue.

The actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, ”Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_.”

This is not the first time when Akshay Kumar has extended his help to the needy. He had earlier pitched in for Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces and had also contributed to the Kerala Floods.

