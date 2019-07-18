CPI, NCP and Trinamul Congress may lose ‘ national party’ status: Election commission will give notice

Three political parties in the country may soon lose their ‘national party’ status. Communist Party of India (CPI), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamul Congress (TMC) may soon lose their national party status.

The Election Commission of India will give a show-cause notice asking reasons for not canceling the national party status to these parties. The national party status of these three parties is in question since the 2014 general elections. These parties poor performance has lead to this.

But an amendment made in election rule in 2016 has given these parties a relief. As per the amendment, the verification will be done once in 10 years.

As per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Act 1968, to consider a party as a national party it must have secured at least 6% votes polled in any four states in assembly election or general election. And in addition, the party must have four members in Lok Sabha. The party must also have at least 2% of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states.

Now apart from Congress and BJP other national parties are CPM, CPI, TMC, BSP, NCP and National People’s party of Meghalaya.