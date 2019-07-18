NEWS

Custody deaths increase: Around 5,000 lost life in judicial custody in the last three years

Jul 18, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Reports claim that custody deaths and custody brutalities are increasing in the country. Although custody death is always subject to heated discussion and the political controversy it never comes to an end in the country.

In the last three year, around 427 people lost their lives in police custody and 5049 people lost their lives in judicial custody.

This has been revealed by G.Kishen Reddy, the deputy minister of home affairs. He revealed this as a reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Anto Antony.

The minister said in the Lok Sabha that 145 people died in police custody and 1616 people died in judicial custody in 2016-17. In the 2017-18 period, 146 people died in police custody and 1636 people died in judicial custody and in 2018-19 136 people died in police custody and 1797 in judicial custody. This data was based on the reports from the National human rights commission, the minister informed Lok Sabha.

