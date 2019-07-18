Driver press accelerator instead of brake and drives car into a river: Video

A women driver who mistook accelerator for brakes drives the car into a river. The incident took place in New Jersey.

Driver exiting Car Wash mistakenly hit gas instead of brake. Occupants of car self extricated back to shoreline. One occupant of car was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Hackensack police to conduct investigation. @HackensackPD @ABC7NYNewsDesk @NBCNewYork #HFD pic.twitter.com/UYT0ySfvDx — Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) July 16, 2019

A women aged 64 was leaving a car wash in Hackensack. A CCTV footage from the ‘Spotless Car Wash’ company shows a worker waving a towel to signal a white Mercedes SUV to turn left as it approaches an exit sign.

Instead of putting on a brake to make a turn, the driver has hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle straight into the muddy water.

. @HackensackFDNJ & @HackensackPD on scene of a Mercedes submerged in water in the city. No word on any injuries. pic.twitter.com/EUDX1G4Cqp — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) July 16, 2019

The driver suffered minor injuries. As per the police, a 41-year-old man who witnessed the accident jumped into the river and freed the driver and the lady passenger. Half of the vehicle submerged into the Hackensack River in New Jersey.