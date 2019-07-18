NEWS

Driver press accelerator instead of brake and drives car into a river: Video

Jul 18, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

A women driver who mistook accelerator for brakes drives the car into a river. The incident took place in New Jersey.

A women aged 64 was leaving a car wash in Hackensack. A CCTV footage from the ‘Spotless Car Wash’ company shows a worker waving a towel to signal a white Mercedes SUV to turn left as it approaches an exit sign.

Instead of putting on a brake to make a turn, the driver has hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle straight into the muddy water.

The driver suffered minor injuries. As per the police, a 41-year-old man who witnessed the accident jumped into the river and freed the driver and the lady passenger. Half of the vehicle submerged into the Hackensack River in New Jersey.

Tags

Related Articles

lovers-run-another-kidnapping-case-parents-forced-decision

Lovers on the run; another kidnapping case or parents’ forced decision?

Feb 22, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

Power Star is much interested in thighs, says Ram Gopal Verma on Pawan Kalyan

May 16, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Higher Education Portfolio Entrusted with ‘Class 8 Pass’ in Kumaraswamy’s Ministry. He Finds Nothing Wrong

Jun 9, 2018, 06:35 pm IST

Central home ministry appoints special investigation team against terrorists

Mar 29, 2019, 11:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close